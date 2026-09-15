Indian bowlers whose careers were cut short by injuries
What's the story
The rise of injuries in the Indian team camp has been a talking point. Star spinner Varun Chakravarthy's latest injury setback among many lately has once again fueled this debate. The spinner, who recently returned after an injury layoff, suffered a side strain after the first Afghanistan T20I. He is now set to miss the remaining games. Going forward, Chakravarthy could well be among the Indian bowlers whose careers were cut short by injuries.
#1
Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar still owns the best bowling returns for India in T20Is.
One of the few bowlers who can swing the ball both ways with accuracy, Chahar took a sensational 6/7 against Bangladesh in 2019.
However, recurring injuries repeatedly stalled his progress, including in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Chahar was once looked upon as a long-term India prospect in white-ball cricket, but fitness issues took him off track.
#2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
When on song, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can outfox any batter with his vicious swing.
Once India's strike bowler across formats, Bhuvneshwar hit his peak during the 2017/18 South Africa tour.
Bowling at over 140kph, Bhuvneshwar was among Virat Kohli's strongest weapons. However, a recurring back injury never allowed him to play a Test again.
Bhuvneshwar, who later played white-ball cricket, has only 21 Test caps to his name.
#3
Ashish Nehra
No one has handled the spate of injuries like Ashish Nehra.
The former Indian pacer, who was a vital member of Sourav Ganguly's pace battery in the early 2000s, underwent as many as 12 surgeries throughout his career.
The left-arm speedster was out of India's ODI side for nearly four years (2005-09).
His will to bowl fast allowed him to make sporadic appearances, like the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup.
Nehra finally retired at 38, playing a farewell match on his home ground.
#4
Varun Aaron
Varun Aaron was once touted to be the flag-bearer of India's express speedsters.
His sights of bowling at nearly 150kph on the 2014/15 Australian tour made headlines.
However, a series of stress fractures repeatedly disrupted his career. The former Jharkhand pacer suffered multiple back and foot injuries.
This restricted his international career to nine Tests and as many ODIs.