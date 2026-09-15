Indian bowlers whose careers were cut short by injuries

Deepak Chahar still owns the best bowling returns for India in T20Is.

One of the few bowlers who can swing the ball both ways with accuracy, Chahar took a sensational 6/7 against Bangladesh in 2019.

However, recurring injuries repeatedly stalled his progress, including in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahar was once looked upon as a long-term India prospect in white-ball cricket, but fitness issues took him off track.