5 great cricket careers cut short by injuries

Shane Bond had the pace and skill to become one of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation.

The New Zealander regularly troubled top batting line-ups with his ability to generate serious speed and movement.

However, recurring back and knee problems repeatedly interrupted his career. Despite several comebacks, his body struggled to withstand the demands of fast bowling, forcing him to retire from international cricket in 2010.

He played 18 Tests, 82 ODIs and 20 T20Is for New Zealand.