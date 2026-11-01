5 great cricket careers cut short by injuries
What's the story
Cricket has witnessed several gifted players whose careers promised extraordinary achievements but were disrupted by serious injuries. For some, repeated physical setbacks arrived during their prime, while others never managed to rediscover their earlier brilliance after lengthy recoveries. Their stories highlight the unforgiving demands of professional cricket and the fine line between fulfilling immense potential and seeing a promising journey interrupted.
#1
Shane Bond - New Zealand
Shane Bond had the pace and skill to become one of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation.
The New Zealander regularly troubled top batting line-ups with his ability to generate serious speed and movement.
However, recurring back and knee problems repeatedly interrupted his career. Despite several comebacks, his body struggled to withstand the demands of fast bowling, forcing him to retire from international cricket in 2010.
He played 18 Tests, 82 ODIs and 20 T20Is for New Zealand.
#2
Craig Kieswetter - England
Craig Kieswetter appeared destined for a long career with England after making an impact as an aggressive wicketkeeper-batter.
He played an important role in England's 2010 ICC T20 World Cup triumph and offered considerable promise across formats.
However, a serious eye injury suffered while playing County cricket in 2014 damaged his vision.
Despite treatment and rehabilitation, he could not return to professional cricket and announced his retirement at just 27.
#3
Simon Jones - England
Simon Jones was one of England's standout performers during the historic 2005 Ashes triumph, claiming 18 wickets in the series.
His ability to generate pace and reverse swing made him a formidable opponent.
However, recurring knee and ankle injuries prevented him from building on that success.
He finished with just 18 Test appearances, never representing England again after the 2005 Ashes.
He had made his England debut in 2002.
#4
Bruce Reid - Australia
Bruce Reid was a towering left-arm fast bowler whose height, swing and ability to extract bounce made him a major threat for Australia.
However, persistent back problems and other injuries repeatedly disrupted his progress.
Despite undergoing major spinal surgery and making impressive comebacks, his body struggled to cope with the demands of international cricket.
Reid finished with 113 wickets in just 27 Tests, retiring from international cricket in 1992.
#5
Nari Contractor - India
Nari Contractor was an accomplished opening batter who captained India during an important period in the team's development.
His career took a devastating turn during India's 1962 tour of the West Indies.
A delivery from Charlie Griffith struck his head, leaving him with a serious skull injury that required emergency surgery.
Although he survived the incident, Contractor never played another Test match, bringing his international career to an abrupt conclusion.