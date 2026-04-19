Ajinkya Rahane records 12th duck as opener in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Extending his woeful run, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane fell for a two-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens. Rahane recorded a second successive duck as KKR attempted to chase 156 against the Royals. KKR's previous match saw Rahane bag a golden duck against Gujarat Titans. He now has the most ducks as an opener in the IPL.
Duck
Nandre Burger dismisses Rahane
KKR were dealt a major blow on the chase's first ball, with Jofra Archer knocking over Tim Seifert. In the very next over, seamer Nandre Burger sent Rahane packing with a length delivery outside the off stump. Rahane attempted a cut but edged it to wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel. The hosts were two down within just eight balls.
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Rahane's 12th duck as opener
According to Cricbuzz, Rahane now has 12 ducks as an opener in the IPL, the most for a batter. Parthiv Patel is the only other opener to record over 10 ducks in the tournament.
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Second KKR skipper with this record
As per Cricbuzz, Rahane has become the second KKR skipper to record a duck in successive IPL innings after Gautam Gambhir (three in 2014). Notably, the Knight Riders won the 2014 IPL edition.