Ajinkya Rahane records 12th duck as opener in IPL: Stats

Extending his woeful run, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane fell for a two-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens. Rahane recorded a second successive duck as KKR attempted to chase 156 against the Royals. KKR's previous match saw Rahane bag a golden duck against Gujarat Titans. He now has the most ducks as an opener in the IPL.

Duck Nandre Burger dismisses Rahane KKR were dealt a major blow on the chase's first ball, with Jofra Archer knocking over Tim Seifert. In the very next over, seamer Nandre Burger sent Rahane packing with a length delivery outside the off stump. Rahane attempted a cut but edged it to wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel. The hosts were two down within just eight balls.

Information Rahane's 12th duck as opener According to Cricbuzz, Rahane now has 12 ducks as an opener in the IPL, the most for a batter. Parthiv Patel is the only other opener to record over 10 ducks in the tournament.

Advertisement