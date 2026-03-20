Statistical analysis of Dhoni's reduced role in IPL since 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is likely to play all matches in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 19th edition of the league will kick off on March 28, with all franchises already starting their training camps for the lucrative tournament. Though Dhoni has had a reduced role in the past few seasons, his overall IPL record is nothing but sensational. Here we look at his stats.

DYK Most runs by a keeper in IPL history Dhoni, the most-capped player in IPL history, has 278 caps to his name, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has tallied 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30. His strike rate of 137.45 is also impressive. Meanwhile, 5,321 of Dhoni's IPL runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper. Dinesh Karthik (4,463) is the only other player with 3,400-plus IPL runs as a gloveman. This puts Dhoni in a league of his own.

50-plus scores Dhoni has 24 fifties in IPL Dhoni's tally of 24 50-plus scores in IPL is the joint-second-most for a keeper alongside Quinton de Kock. Only KL Rahul is ahead of the duo with 30 such scores. Moreover, the CSK talisman has tallied the fourth-most sixes in IPL history (264). Dhoni's best IPL score of 84* came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019 - the CSK star's last IPL season as an international cricketer.

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DYK Is Dhoni the best lower-order batter in IPL history? 3,683 of Dhoni's IPL runs have come while batting at five or lower. No other batter has even 3,000 runs in this regard. Dhoni also has the most 50-plus scores in these positions (18). Among batters with at least 2,000 IPL runs at five or lower, only David Miller (42.22) has a better average than Dhoni's 39.6.

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Role Reduced roles in recent seasons Dhoni, who made his last Team India appearance in July 2019, will be playing in his seventh IPL season since his international retirement. His role has been drastically reduced in the last few seasons, as his position in the batting order has often been criticized. Since the start of the 2020 season, Dhoni has scored just 1,007 IPL runs across 88 matches. His average (27.21) and strike rate (135.71) has been decent though.