IPL 2026: BCCI's new rules restrict player movement on boundary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a major change in the match-day regulations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The new rule prohibits benched players from entering the field of play, even for routine tasks such as carrying drinks or bats. This is a departure from the previous practice, where non-playing staff could move around freely.

Rule details Who can enter the field? The BCCI's new rule states that only those players who make the official 16-member match squad can enter the field for any reason. This includes the Playing XI and five substitutes (potential impact players) at the toss. Players not on this list are now strictly prohibited from carrying drinks, bats, or tactical messages to the middle.

Dugout restrictions Benched players can't move freely The new rule also says that squad members not on the nominated 16 must stay in the dugout for the entire match. They can't move freely between the boundary line and the LED advertising boards. This effectively ends the practice of "casually lounging" near the rope, further tightening BCCI's control over match-day conduct.

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Boundary restrictions Density limit around the boundary rope The BCCI has also introduced a "density limit" around the boundary rope for players on the official 16-member match squad. At any time during a match, none other than the five players wearing bibs can be active or stationed near this perimeter. They must wait at designated spots before providing hydration or equipment to ensure their movement does not interfere with high-value LED sponsor signage or sightlines of official broadcast cameras.

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