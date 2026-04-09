Iran's ceasefire proposal 'probably written by ChatGPT': JD Vance 

United States Vice President JD Vance has claimed that Iran submitted three versions of its 10-point proposals, one of which he said was "probably written by ChatGPT ." Speaking to reporters as he departed for Hungary, Vance said the first proposal was quickly rejected by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. "The first 10-point proposal was something that was submitted to Witkoff and Kushner, and we think, frankly, was probably written by ChatGPT, and immediately went in the garbage," he said.

Proposal evaluation Second version based on negotiations between US, Pakistan, Iran Vance said the second version of the proposal was more reasonable and formed the basis of current discussions. He said this version was based on negotiations between the US, Pakistan, and Iran. "There was a second 10-point proposal that was much more reasonable that was based on some back and forth between us, between the Pakistanis and between the Iranians. That is the 10-point proposal that the president was referencing in his Truth (Social) yesterday," he added.

Media critique Proposal dismissed as 'random yahoo' in Iran Vance dismissed the initial proposal as coming from "little more than a random yahoo in Iran" and criticized media coverage around it. The third version of the 10-point proposal he claimed was "even more maximalist" than the first. The United States has rejected attempts to link the Iran ceasefire to developments in Lebanon. Vance said this issue was not part of the agreement reached earlier.

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Ceasefire dispute US rejects attempts to link Iranian ceasefire to Lebanon He urged Tehran not to let the truce collapse over Lebanon, maintaining that ceasefire terms did not include Israeli operations against Hezbollah. "If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart...over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them, and which the United States never once said was part of the ceasefire, that's ultimately their choice," he said. The White House announced Vance will lead a US delegation for talks with Iran starting Saturday in Islamabad, alongside Witkoff and Kushner.

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