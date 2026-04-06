IPL: KKR's ₹25.20 crore signing Cameron Green continues to falter

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is off to a nominal start in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . Green, who was earlier signed by KKR for a whopping ₹25.20 crore, has recorded scores of 18, 2, and 4 so far. His form has been raising questions about KKR's investment strategy. Moreover, Green hasn't bowled in the season to manage his workload after back surgery.

Batting woes Green's batting has been a letdown Green's batting, which was expected to be his strong point, has been disappointing. In three matches for KKR, he has managed just 24 runs off 14 balls. His highest score of 18 (10) against Mumbai Indians in KKR's opener. He was dismissed for just two runs in his second outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The third match wasn't any better as he scored 4 off 2 balls against Punjab Kings.

Bowling impact Green's back injury Adding to the woes, Green has not bowled in IPL 2026 due to a lower back injury. Cricket Australia is managing his lower back injury, and he is being protected from further damage. This has severely impacted KKR's strategy, especially in high-scoring matches like the one against MI, where they scored over 200 but still lost. The team's combination was disrupted, and their death-over options were exposed without Green's bowling contribution.

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