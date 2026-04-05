IPL: Tim Southee says Cameron Green will be 'bowling soon'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Cameron Green has resumed bowling in the nets, raising hopes of his return as a bowling option in upcoming matches. The development was confirmed by KKR's bowling coach Tim Southee ahead of their match against Punjab Kings. However, despite being seen bowling at full intensity during a practice session on Saturday, Green is unlikely to bowl in Monday's match.

Injury update Green yet to bowl in IPL 2026 Green, who was bought for a whopping ₹25.20 crore, has not bowled in IPL 2026 so far. This is because Cricket Australia is closely monitoring his workload after back surgery. The absence of Green from the bowling lineup has been a topic of discussion, especially after KKR failed to defend 220 runs in their opening match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Ongoing dialogue KKR in regular contact with Cricket Australia Southee revealed that KKR are in regular contact with Cricket Australia regarding Green's rehabilitation. "We're in regular contact with Cricket Australia and I'm sure we'll see Cameron bowling soon. I'm sure he's not far away from bowling in a match," he said to the media. This comes as KKR continue to grapple with the absence of key bowlers such as Mustafizur Rahman, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, and Matheesha Pathirana from their pace attack.

Advertisement