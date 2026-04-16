KKR are at the bottom of the points table (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why GT can dominate KKR in Ahmedabad

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:36 pm Apr 16, 202605:36 pm

What's the story

Gujarat Titans will be looking to continue their winning momentum as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. While GT are on a two-match winning streak after losing thier first two games, KKR are the only team without a win this season (4 defeats, 1 NR). Here we decode why GT can dominate the upcoming fixture.