IPL 2026: Here's why GT can dominate KKR in Ahmedabad
What's the story
Gujarat Titans will be looking to continue their winning momentum as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. While GT are on a two-match winning streak after losing thier first two games, KKR are the only team without a win this season (4 defeats, 1 NR). Here we decode why GT can dominate the upcoming fixture.
Ongoing challenges
KKR have issues in many departments
Despite issues in several departments, it's KKR's pace unit that has particularly let them down this season. Though Sunil Narine has managed to restrict the run flow, he has lacked support. Cameron Green's bowling availability has not helped them much either. With GT boasting a strong bowling attack, KKR's middle order, which is already under pressure, will have to show some character.
GT
GT eye a hat-trick of wins
Though the Titans also have some middle-order concerns, they have done well in other areas. Each of their top-three batters - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler - have been among runs. Meanwhile, GT also have been let down by their new-ball bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. However, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna have done well in the middle overs.
Line-ups
A look at the probable XIIs
GT Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna. KKR Probable XII: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.