IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's long-standing record

Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly has broken Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya 's long-standing record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Connolly now has the most sixes by a player in their debut IPL season. He achieved this milestone while playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Connolly has hit a total of 32 sixes so far, surpassing Jayasuriya's tally of 31 sixes during his debut season with Mumbai Indians in 2008.

Player stats Connolly's debut season in numbers Connolly has played all 13 matches for PBKS in IPL 2026 so far. He has scored a total of 473 runs from 12 innings at a remarkable average of 47.30 and a strike rate of 162.54, including a century and two half-centuries. His best score is an unbeaten 107*. The young Australian batter was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹3 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

Do you know? A look at top three According to Cricbuzz, Connolly and Jayasuriya are now the only players to have hit 30-plus sixes in their debut IPL seasons. Jake Fraser-McGurk follows the former Sri Lanka batter with 28 maximums in 2024.

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