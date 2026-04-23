IPL 2026: Akash Madhwal replaces injured Ayush Mhatre at CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed former Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Akash Madhwal as a replacement for the injured Ayush Mhatre. The signing was officially announced hours before the IPL 2026 match between MI and CSK at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Madhwal, who featured for MI from 2023 to 2024, went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction.

Injury impact Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026 Mhatre, the captain of India's U19 World Cup-winning team, had a stellar start to IPL 2026 with two half-centuries in six matches. His strike rate was 177.87 (201 runs). However, the 18-year-old was ruled out of the remaining matches after suffering a left hamstring injury while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The injury has forced CSK to make changes at a time when their bowling unit is also struggling with injuries.

Career highlights Madhwal's stint with MI Madhwal, a right-arm fast bowler, has played 17 IPL matches and taken 23 wickets, including a record five-wicket haul. He made his mark at MI as a death-overs specialist under Rohit Sharma. His best season was in 2023, when he took 14 wickets in eight matches for MI, helping them reach the playoffs. His standout performance came in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, where he recorded figures of 5/5, the best bowling figures in an IPL playoff.

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