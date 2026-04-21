IPL 2026: Injured Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remaining matches
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially confirmed that their young top-order batter, Ayush Mhatre, has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The announcement comes after Mhatre suffered a left hamstring injury while batting during CSK's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. The franchise confirmed that his rehabilitation period will be between six and 12 weeks.
Injury specifics
Mhatre's impressive start to the season
The 18-year-old Mhatre had a promising start to the season, scoring 201 runs in six matches at an impressive strike rate of 177.87. He even scored two fifties. Mhatre struck at 188.97 in his debut season last year. However, his injury came as a major blow for the franchise, as they have already lost pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is also yet to play this season.
Official announcement
CSK announce Mhatre's unavailability for remainder of IPL 2026
CSK took to social media to announce the news of Mhatre's injury. "Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18," they wrote on X. The franchise also wished for a speedy recovery for their young player, who had been in sensational form before his unfortunate injury.
Twitter Post
Here's what CSK wrote
Official Announcement— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026
Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.
Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks.
We wish Ayush… pic.twitter.com/7bGrFvqjY9
Injury details
Injury details of Mhatre
While batting with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad against SRH, Mhatre had trouble completing the second run. Despite being injured, the latter chose to continue playing before losing his wicket two deliveries later. He was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy in the fifth over and had to be assisted off the field by CSK all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh and physio Taifun Simsek.