IPL 2026: Injured Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remaining matches

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially confirmed that their young top-order batter, Ayush Mhatre, has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The announcement comes after Mhatre suffered a left hamstring injury while batting during CSK's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. The franchise confirmed that his rehabilitation period will be between six and 12 weeks.

Injury specifics Mhatre's impressive start to the season The 18-year-old Mhatre had a promising start to the season, scoring 201 runs in six matches at an impressive strike rate of 177.87. He even scored two fifties. Mhatre struck at 188.97 in his debut season last year. However, his injury came as a major blow for the franchise, as they have already lost pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is also yet to play this season.

Official announcement CSK announce Mhatre's unavailability for remainder of IPL 2026 CSK took to social media to announce the news of Mhatre's injury. "Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18," they wrote on X. The franchise also wished for a speedy recovery for their young player, who had been in sensational form before his unfortunate injury.

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Twitter Post Here's what CSK wrote Official Announcement



Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.



Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks.



We wish Ayush… pic.twitter.com/7bGrFvqjY9 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026

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