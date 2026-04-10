IPL 2026: CSK eye first win, face DC at home
What's the story
In pursuit of their first win, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 18 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. It will be an evening game of the Saturday double-header, starting 7:30pm IST, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While CSK remain the only side to get a point, DC are coming off a one-run defeat to Gujarat Titans.
Details
Pitch report and weather details
The only IPL 2026 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, or Chepauk, saw Punjab Kings comfortably chase down 210 against CSK. Expect another high-scoring thriller as the surface here has been conducive to strokeplay of late. Chepauk also has a history of making sticky wickets, in which case, spinners will prevail. The weather during the match is likely to be clear with no signs of rain. It will be breezy, with the temperature around 28 degrees Celcius.
CSK lineup
CSK yet to open account
CSK are among the two sides yet to win a match this season, losing their first three games. While CSK's batting has the required firepower, their bowling has been a grey area. In a positive development, Dewald Brevis is back in the mix. Akeal Hosein could also play. Probable XII: Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, and Kartik Sharma.
Game plan
DC rely on top-order batsmen
DC showed character in the GT game despite a narrow final-ball defeat. They will once again bank on an in-form opening pair, KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka. The spotlight will also be on David Miller, who was involved in a controversial finish with the bat. Probable XII: KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (captain), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar.
Information
Head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have had the edge over DC in IPL history, having won 19 out of their 31 encounters. However, the Capitals haven't lost to CSK since 2023. In Chennai, CSK have a 7-3 win-loss record against the Capitals.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
DC opener KL Rahul has a terrific record against CSK in the IPL, having scored 630 runs from 16 games at 45. His strike rate is over 142. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad has a strike rate of only 129.25 against the Capitals. Shivam Dube requires 72 more to complete 2,000 runs in the IPL. He currently has 1,928 runs.