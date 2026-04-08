KL Rahul smashes his 41st half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul fought with a valiant 92-run effort against Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Rahul, who looked set for his 6th IPL hundred, perished in the 17th over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Chasing 211 runs to win, Rahul's dismissal came at the wrong time for DC. Here's more.
Knock
Rahul fights with a knock of 92
DC openers Pathum Nissanka and Rahul added 76 runs to lay a foundation in a stiff run-chase. Nissanka fell for a 24-ball 41 in the 9th over. Rahul held his fort with DC losing wickets at regular intervals. Rahul completed his fifty off 29 balls. He perished for 92 off 52 balls with Mohammed Siraj dismissing him. DC were 166/6 with Rahul's wicket.
Stats
5th fifty-plus score in DC colors
Rahul smashed 11 fours and 4 sixes during his stay. With this effort, he has now raced to 5,315 runs from 148 IPL games (139 innings) at 45.81. This was his 41st fifty (100s: 5). For DC, Rahul has amassed 632 runs from 16 matches at 48.61, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 4th fifty in DC colors (100s: 1).
Information
700-plus T20 fours; 69th half-century
Rahul added another feather to his cap, completing 700 fours in T20 cricket. He got to landmark with his 5th four. Rahul owns 706 fours in T20s in addition to hitting 336 sixes. He has amassed 8,218 runs at 42.36 (50s: 69, 100s: 7).