KL Rahul completes 700 fours in T20 cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Indian batter KL Rahul has added another feather to his cap, completing 700 fours in T20 cricket. Rahul reached the landmark in Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul, one of the most versatile batters, has become the 11th Indian to touch the 700-four mark in the format. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his numbers
Rahul made his T20 debut in 2013. Over the years, he has been part of several T20 sides, including in the IPL. As of now, he has hammered over 450 fours in the league. Notably, 191 of his fours have come in T20Is for Team India. Rahul needed 5 fours in this contest to get to the mark of 700.
Information
Rahul in elite company
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rahul is one of only 11 players to have slammed 450-plus fours in the IPL. The elite tally is led by Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli, who owns 778 fours.
Details
Key details of the DC vs GT contest
GT went on to score 210/4 in 20 overs. The likes of Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar hammered fifties. In response, DC openers Pathum Nissanka and Rahul added 76 runs to lay a foundation in a stiff run-chase. Nissanka fell for a 24-ball 41 in the 9th over.