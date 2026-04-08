KL Rahul completes 700 fours in T20 cricket: Key stats

Stats

A look at his numbers

Rahul made his T20 debut in 2013. Over the years, he has been part of several T20 sides, including in the IPL. As of now, he has hammered over 450 fours in the league. Notably, 191 of his fours have come in T20Is for Team India. Rahul needed 5 fours in this contest to get to the mark of 700.