IPL 2026: Here's why CSK can get better of LSG
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2026 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10. The sixth-placed CSK are still in the race for a top-four finish despite an inconsistent season so far. However, they need to win this match to keep their playoff hopes alive. LSG, meanwhile, are all but out of the playoff race. Here we look at why CSK can dominate the upcoming game.
Team dynamics
CSK eye their third successive win
CSK, who are eyeing their third successive win, overall boast five wins from 10 games this season. Their campaign has been heavily dependent on Sanju Samson, who has been the team's batting backbone. Kartik Sharma and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad have also played some fine knocks lately. While pacer Anshul Kamboj has been their main man with the ball, Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad can form a deadly spin duo at the Cheapuk.
LSG
LSG dealing with several issues
LSG have had a disastrous season, recording just three wins from 10 matches. While Mitchell Marsh has delivered consistently with the bat, he has often lacked support. Skipper Rishabh Pant's form has also been a concern as the team's fragile middle order has often let them down. Pace bowling has been their key strength, with Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav doing well. However, the poor form of Digvesh Rathi can hurt them on a spin-friendly track.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
LSG (Probable XII): Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav. CSK (Probable XII): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.