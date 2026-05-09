CSK are currently sixth on the points table (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why CSK can get better of LSG

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:07 pm May 09, 202603:07 pm

What's the story

Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2026 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10. The sixth-placed CSK are still in the race for a top-four finish despite an inconsistent season so far. However, they need to win this match to keep their playoff hopes alive. LSG, meanwhile, are all but out of the playoff race. Here we look at why CSK can dominate the upcoming game.