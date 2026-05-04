IPL 2026, DC vs CSK: Key player matchups

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 48 of IPL 2026 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. DC recently broke their three-match losing streak by defeating Rajasthan Royals away from home. However, they lost CSK in the previous clash this season. Have a look at the key player matchups on offer.

#1 CSK openers vs Mitchell Starc DC were bolstered by Mitchell Starc's return in their win against the Royals. The left-arm seamer would look to make early inroads into the CSK top order. According to ESPNcricinfo, Sanju Samson has a strike rate of just 42.85 against Starc in T20s. And the Aussie speedster has dismissed skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad once in two T20 innings. His strike rate reads 100.

#2 Shivam Dube vs Kuldeep Yadav A dip in Shivam Dube's batting form has been a cause for concern in the CSK camp. Dube, who likes to charge against spinners, has just 150 from eight innings this season. His duel against Kuldeep Yadav will be an exciting spectacle. Although the wrist-spinner is yet to dismiss Dube, he has restricted the left-hander. Dube has managed only five runs off seven balls against Kuldeep.

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