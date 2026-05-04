IPL 2026: Can DC tame CSK in reverse fixture?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 48 of IPL 2026 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. DC recently broke their three-match losing streak by defeating Rajasthan Royals away from home. They chase down a record 226. However, they lost CSK in the previous clash this season, with the Yellow Army successfully defending 212.

Venue analysis Pitch report and weather Arun Jaitley Stadium usually sports a batting-friendly track, with smaller boundaries further aiding the batters. However, the last fixture here saw DC perish for just 75 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who later won by nine wickets. DC were 8/6 at one stage. According to AccuWeather, it will be a clear evening in Delhi with a 14% cloud cover. Rain is unlikely to affect the game.

Form How the two teams have fared As mentioned, the Capitals recently chased down a massive 226 against RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. They were also bolstered by Mitchell Starc's return. Seventh-placed DC would like to continue this moment at home. CSK, just above DC, recently completed a double over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, chasing down 160 runs with ease. Ruturaj Gaikwad's return to form has been a major boost for CSK. And CSK will continue to be without MS Dhoni, who hasn't traveled to Delhi.

Advertisement

Lineups A look at likely XIIs DC (Probable XII): KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (captain), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and T Natarajan. CSK (Probable XII): Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, and Mukesh Choudhary.

Advertisement

Information Head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have had the edge over DC in IPL history, having won 20 out of their 32 encounters. At Arun Jaitley Stadium, CSK have a 6-2 win-loss record against the Capitals.

Milestones Milestones on offer KL Rahul has been in sublime form in IPL 2026, averaging 54.12. He has a strike rate of 185.83. The DC opener requires six more to complete 500 fours in the IPL. His skipper, Axar Patel, is 53 shy of completing 2,000 runs in the league. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav is closing in on 250 wickets in T20 cricket (248*).