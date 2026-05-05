IPL 2026: Here's why DC can get better of CSK
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to clash in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 7:30pm IST. While both teams have won four of their nine matches so far, CSK are a bit ahead in terms of Net Run Rate. Here we look at why DC are expected to dominate the upcoming game.
DC
Batters have clicked for DC lately
The Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for batters this season. As the likes of KL Rahul and Nitish Rana have been among runs lately, CSK's pace-bowling attack can have a hard time in the powerplay. Moreover, their middle-order batters, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, and Sameer Rizvi, have been excellent players of spin bowling. Hence, the trio will have the onus to negate the Noor Ahmad threat.
CSK
Middle-order a concern for CSK
Though CSK are coming off a dominant win against Mumbai Indians, middle order still remains a concern for them. The likes of Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, and Shivam Dube have not showcased the required consistency. Moreover, DC boast two of the best left-arm spinners going around - Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Overseas pacers Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Starc can dominate the powerplay overs. Hence, the opening duo of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad will also be challenged.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
DC (Predicted playing XII): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan. CSK (Predicted playing XII): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.