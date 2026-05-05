Both teams have won four of their nine matches so far (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why DC can get better of CSK

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:19 am May 05, 202609:19 am

What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to clash in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 7:30pm IST. While both teams have won four of their nine matches so far, CSK are a bit ahead in terms of Net Run Rate. Here we look at why DC are expected to dominate the upcoming game.