KKR still have several issues to counter (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why DC can overcome KKR challenge

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:35 am May 08, 202609:35 am

What's the story

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is all set to host the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match, which is the 51st of the tournament, will take place on Friday. While DC have lost four of their last five matches, KKR have won each of their last three after a terrible start of the season. Here we look at why DC can dominate the upcoming game.