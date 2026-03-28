Dissecting MI's dominance versus KKR in IPL 

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will see Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The clash is set to start at 7:30pm IST on Sunday. While MI are the five-time IPL champions MI, KKR have tasted glory thrice. On this note, let's dissect the head-to-head record between these two sides.

Dominance MI own most IPL wins versus KKR MI and KKR have faced each other 35 times in their IPL history, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Mumbai-based team firmly dominates this battle, having clinched 24 fixtures. No other team boasts more IPL wins against the Knight Riders. Chennai Super Kings hold the second place with 20 wins. Meanwhile, KKR have beaten MI 11 times in IPL. They would be raring to improve their record.

Information Results of recent games Though MI are well ahead of KKR in terms of overall head-to-head record, the latter has done well in recent games. The Men in Purple and Gold have won three of their last six games against the five-time winners.

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