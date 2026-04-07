IPL 2026: Can Gujarat Titans break the deadlock against DC?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday evening will see Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans. The match, which will be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, promises to be an exciting contest as both teams are studded with several prominent players. While DC are looking to build on wins from their first two games, the Titans are hoping to turn their fortunes after suffering defeats in their first two outings. Here is the match preview.

Game information Pitch report and timing of the match The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is known to be batting-friendly, supporting stroke play and quick scoring. It also offers some early swing for pacers and spinners become important in the middle overs. In evening games, the mist can help teams chasing from behind. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Team analysis Delhi Capitals have been on a roll Delhi Capitals have shown a near-perfect performance with their bowling in the last two matches. Captain Axar Patel has also been effective in powerplay and middle overs, adding strength to their bowling unit. Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar have looked lethal with the new ball. Youngster Sameer Rizvi has been the star of their batting lineup, scoring three consecutive fifties (one last season).

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Team challenges GT have been struggling with their form On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have been struggling with their form despite boasting some big names. They failed to chase a target of 211 against Rajasthan Royals due to poor show from the middle-order. The team, led by Shubman Gill, will be hoping for a turnaround in their performance. Captain Gill missed the last match due to muscle spasm, but stand-in skipper Rashid Khan said he should be fine for this crucial fixture against Delhi Capitals.

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Information Here's the head-to-head record Coming to the history, DC and GT have faced each other seven times, as per ESPNcricinfo. Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record with four wins, while Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious in three matches. The Titans have defeated DC twice across three outings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs DC Probable XII: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar. GT Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c)/Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.