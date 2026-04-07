Sai Sudharsan averages 94.33 vs Delhi Capitals in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is set to begin at 7:30pm IST on Wednesday. Eyes will be on GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who made a fine 73 in his last outing against Rajasthan Royals. He also boasts a solid record against DC. Here we decode the same.
Stats
Sudharsan only behind these names
Sudharsan has been an absolute run machine against the Delhi Capitals. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has accumulated 283 runs across five games against them at a jaw-dropping average of 94.33. Among batters with at least 250 IPL runs against a team, only David Warner (336 versus the now-defunct Gujarat Lions) and Chris Gayle (95.75 versus the now-defunct Pune Warriors India) boast better averages. No other batter averages even 60 against DC on this list.
50-plus scores
Three 50-plus scores across five innings
Sudharsan has breached the 50-run mark thrice across five innings against the Delhi-based team. This includes a brilliant 61-ball 108* last season. This happens to be the highest score by an Impact Player in IPL history. Chasing a target of 200, Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (93*) floored the DC bowlers. The former got to his ton with a six as Gujarat won (205/0). This happens to be the highest partnership versus DC in IPL history.
Stats
Here are his overall stats
Each of Sudharsan's three 50-plus scores against DC have come in away games - at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Coming to his overall IPL stats, he has scored 1,879 runs from 42 matches at an average of 49.44. Albeit in a losing cause, the batter scored 73 runs off 44 balls against RR in his last outing. This was his 13th IPL fifty (100s: 2).