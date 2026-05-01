Dhruv Jurel hammers his fifth fifty in IPL 2026: Stats 

Chasing 221 for victory, RR were off to the perfect start with stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal (43) adding 73 runs with Sooryavanshi. The latter found another potent partner in Jurel, who arrived at number three. The duo added 105 runs for the second wicket—the partnership that turned out to be match-decisive. Following Sooryavanshi's departure, Jurel and Donovan Ferreira (16) then saw off the chase in 19.1 overs.

Stats

Fifth fifty of the season for Jurel

Jurel returned unbeaten on 53 runs off 38 balls. The innings included three fours and as many sixes. This season, he is the second-highest scorer for the Royals with four fifties and a total of 420 runs in 13 matches. He averages 38.18 with his strike rate being 150. In his overall IPL career, Dhruv Jurel has raced to a tally of 1,100 runs at 31.42. He has a strike rate of 152.35 in the tournament (50s: 9).