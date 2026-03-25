IPL: Why Ben Duckett could be banned for two years 

Star England batter Ben Duckett has withdrawn from his IPL 2026 contract with Delhi Capitals (DC) . Announcing his decision while speaking to the Telegraph, Duckett aims to revive his form in the longest format. The English opener was signed for ₹2 crore by DC in the mini-auction. He hasn't made his IPL debut yet. Here's why Duckett could be banned from the IPL for a couple of years.

Potential consequences Potential ban for Duckett Duckett's last-minute withdrawal from IPL 2026 could result in a ban of two or three years from the tournament. According to the latest rules, any player who registers for the auction and withdraws after being picked is banned for two seasons. England teammate Harry Brook is currently under a similar ban after pulling out of his contract with the Capitals just before the start of the 2025 season.

Apology issued Duckett expresses regret over decision Duckett has expressed his regret over the decision to withdraw from IPL 2026. "It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologize to everyone at Delhi that I won't be coming," he told the Telegraph. The England international added that he was looking forward to playing in the tournament and representing Delhi in the future.

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Career focus Dip in Test form After being among the runs against India in the home Test series last year, Duckett's form has dipped. According to ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has managed just one half-century in his last 28 innings across formats (domestic and international). This includes 202 runs from 10 innings during England's 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia.

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