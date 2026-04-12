IPL: Jos Buttler becomes fifth batter with 14,000 T20 runs

England batting talisman Jos Buttler has become the fifth player in cricket history to complete 14,000 runs in the T20 format. The wicketkeeper-batter achieved this milestone while playing for Gujarat Titans against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Sunday. He entered the game, needing 39 runs to lead the landmark. Here are his stats.

Information A knock of 60 from Buttler's blade Buttler scored a fine knock of 60 off 38 balls against LSG. He slammed 11 fours. He was part of an 84-run stand alongside skipper Shubman Gill for the 2nd wicket which laid the foundation for a 7-wicket win for GT while chasing 165.

Elite list Buttler joins these names Buttler has raced to a tally of 14,021 runs in 468 innings across 497 T20 matches at an average of 35-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (14,482), Alex Hales (14,449), and David Warner (14,121) are the only batters ahead of Buttler in terms of T20 runs. The Englishman has scored eight centuries and 100 fifties in the format.

Advertisement

Sixes Over 600 sixes in the format Earlier this season, Buttler also became the 5th batter in T20 history to complete 600 sixes. His tally of 108 50-plus scores in the format is also the fifth-most for any player. 9,796 of Buttler's T20 runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper. He averages 37.10 with 80 fifties (100s: 1). Only South Africa's Quinton de Kock (11,313) has more runs in this regard.

Advertisement

Numbers Here are his IPL stats Buttler has played 125 matches in the IPL, representing three different sides. From 123 innings, he has amassed 4,296 runs while averaging 40.14. He has smashed 26 fifties and 7 centuries. His strike rate is around the 150-mark. Meanwhile, Buttler is only behind Virat Kohli (8) in the list of batters with the most IPL hundreds.