IPL 2026: Here's why PBKS can dominate GT in Ahmedabad
What's the story
The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is heating up as Punjab Kings prepare to take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. Despite their recent loss to Rajasthan Royals, PBKS still lead the points table with 13 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, GT are placed fifth with five wins from nine matches. Here we look at why the Kings are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.
Challenges
Batters have powered the Kings
Punjab's bowling has been a major concern, often failing to match their strong batting displays. Even in victories, opposition teams have scored freely at times. Despite the challenges, Punjab's batting continues to be their biggest strength. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have provided solid starts, while Cooper Connolly has also been among the runs. The middle order, led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, has shown enough depth to push totals or finish chases.
GT
Middle-order a concern for GT
Gujarat Titans come into this match on a two-game winning streak. Much of their batting success has revolved around their top three players - Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. However, over-dependence on these players remains a concern as middle-order finishers like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia are yet to make consistent impacts. Though Kagiso Rabada has been exceptional with the new ball, the other bowlers of the team have been inconsistent.
Line-ups
Probable XIIs of the 2 teams
GT (Predicted playing XII): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar. PBKS (Predicted playing XII): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.