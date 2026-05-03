Middle-order has been a concern for GT (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why PBKS can dominate GT in Ahmedabad

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:42 am May 03, 202608:42 am

What's the story

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is heating up as Punjab Kings prepare to take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. Despite their recent loss to Rajasthan Royals, PBKS still lead the points table with 13 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, GT are placed fifth with five wins from nine matches. Here we look at why the Kings are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.