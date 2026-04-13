IPL 2026: Here's why CSK can dominate KKR at Chepauk 

Samson was the star of CSK's win over DC as he made a brilliant hundred. Moreover, the return of Dewald Brevis has allowed CSK to adjust their bowling combination, enabling them to defend a target of 212 against the Delhi Capitals. Jamie Overton made his mark with a four-wicket haul. Though team skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to fire this season, he owns a brilliant record in Chennai.

Struggles

KKR aim for first win of the season

Meanwhile, KKR have struggled in several departments. Their pace-bowling department, which has struggled to contain runs in the powerplay and the death overs, has let them down. Though Sunil Narine bowled a brilliant spell in his last outing, he has lacked support. Cameron Green's bowling availability has not helped them much either. As their middle-order is also yet to fire, CSK spinners will back themselves to dominate the proceedings at the spin-friendly Chennai track.