IPL 2026: Here's why CSK can dominate KKR at Chepauk
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings will be looking to build on their recent momentum when they face a winless Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming 2026 Indian Premier League contest. The match is scheduled for Tuesday at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK secured their first victory of the season against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, KKR are the only team without a win this season (3 defeats, 1 NR). Here we look at why CSK are expected to dominate KKR.
Strategy
CSK return to winning ways
Samson was the star of CSK's win over DC as he made a brilliant hundred. Moreover, the return of Dewald Brevis has allowed CSK to adjust their bowling combination, enabling them to defend a target of 212 against the Delhi Capitals. Jamie Overton made his mark with a four-wicket haul. Though team skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to fire this season, he owns a brilliant record in Chennai.
Struggles
KKR aim for first win of the season
Meanwhile, KKR have struggled in several departments. Their pace-bowling department, which has struggled to contain runs in the powerplay and the death overs, has let them down. Though Sunil Narine bowled a brilliant spell in his last outing, he has lacked support. Cameron Green's bowling availability has not helped them much either. As their middle-order is also yet to fire, CSK spinners will back themselves to dominate the proceedings at the spin-friendly Chennai track.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hossein. KKR Probable XII: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.