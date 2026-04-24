IPL 2026: Here's why PBKS can dominate proceedings versus DC 

Team analysis

DC searching for answers

Delhi Capitals have had a mixed bag of results, with three wins and as many losses. Their batting unit has been inconsistent, with players like KL Rahul, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and Sameer Rizvi contributing but not clicking collectively. Their bowling unit has been better than their batting, but Kuldeep Yadav's form remains a concern for them. DC have also been plagued by fielding lapses. Moreover, captain Axar Patel is also under pressure for some dubious tactical decisions.