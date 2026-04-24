IPL 2026: Here's why PBKS can dominate proceedings versus DC
What's the story
Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The clash is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Capitals are hoping to bounce back from a recent defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while the Kings are looking to maintain their unbeaten streak. Here we look at why PBKS are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.
Team analysis
DC searching for answers
Delhi Capitals have had a mixed bag of results, with three wins and as many losses. Their batting unit has been inconsistent, with players like KL Rahul, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and Sameer Rizvi contributing but not clicking collectively. Their bowling unit has been better than their batting, but Kuldeep Yadav's form remains a concern for them. DC have also been plagued by fielding lapses. Moreover, captain Axar Patel is also under pressure for some dubious tactical decisions.
PBKS in form
Punjab Kings flying high
PBKS, the only unbeaten team so far in this tourney, are sitting pretty at the top of the standings with 11 points from six outings. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has led the proceedings with the bat while each of their top-three batters - Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Cooper Connolly - have also been among the runs. Their bowlers have also performed as a cohesive unit, with Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak delivering consistently.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
PBKS (Probable XII): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. DC (Probable XII): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.