'Tears in dressing room,' says Varun Chakravarthy after KKR's win

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy has revealed that the team's dressing room was highly emotional after their first win of IPL 2026. The victory against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling run-chase at Eden Gardens on Sunday finally opened KKR's account after six games. Chakravarthy compared the moment to their IPL title triumph in 2024, emphasizing its significance for team morale and spirit.

Team spirit Significant win for us: Chakravarthy Chakravarthy, who took 3/14 in four overs, stressed on the importance of the win in lifting team morale, crediting Abhishek Nayar-led coaching staff for keeping faith despite outside criticism. "Very, very significant. I can tell you I saw many tears in the dressing room today, which we didn't even see in the year we won the IPL in 2024," he said during a press conference after his match-winning performance.

Match details KKR break the ice against RR The Knight Riders faced a tough challenge against Rajasthan Royals﻿' strong top order, led by young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The team had lost five of their first matches, earning just one point from the rain-affected game against Punjab Kings. However, they held their nerve on Sunday to chase down a target of 156 on a slow pitch in Kolkata.

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