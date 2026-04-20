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Home / News / Sports News / 'Tears in dressing room,' says Varun Chakravarthy after KKR's win
'Tears in dressing room,' says Varun Chakravarthy after KKR's win
KKR claimed their first win of IPL 2026

'Tears in dressing room,' says Varun Chakravarthy after KKR's win

By Parth Dhall
Apr 20, 2026
02:08 pm
What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy has revealed that the team's dressing room was highly emotional after their first win of IPL 2026. The victory against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling run-chase at Eden Gardens on Sunday finally opened KKR's account after six games. Chakravarthy compared the moment to their IPL title triumph in 2024, emphasizing its significance for team morale and spirit.

Team spirit

Significant win for us: Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy, who took 3/14 in four overs, stressed on the importance of the win in lifting team morale, crediting Abhishek Nayar-led coaching staff for keeping faith despite outside criticism. "Very, very significant. I can tell you I saw many tears in the dressing room today, which we didn't even see in the year we won the IPL in 2024," he said during a press conference after his match-winning performance.

Match details

KKR break the ice against RR

The Knight Riders faced a tough challenge against Rajasthan Royals﻿' strong top order, led by young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The team had lost five of their first matches, earning just one point from the rain-affected game against Punjab Kings. However, they held their nerve on Sunday to chase down a target of 156 on a slow pitch in Kolkata.

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Match highlights

Rinku, Anukul star as KKR break the ice

At one point, KKR were reeling at 85/6 in the 15th over. However, Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy put up an unbeaten 76-run partnership to seal the win. Rinku's half-century proved crucial after Chakravarthy took three wickets for just 14 runs from his four overs. The spell included the prized wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored a quickfire 46 off just 28 balls.

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