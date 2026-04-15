How MS Dhoni's advice helped Noor Ahmad deliver against KKR

Sridharan Sriram, the Chennai Super Kings assistant bowling coach, has revealed that MS Dhoni ﻿'s advice helped spinner Noor Ahmad deliver a match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026. Noor took three wickets for just 21 runs in four overs, helping CSK secure a 32-run victory on Tuesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. His stellar performance was instrumental in dismantling KKR's middle order and turning the tide of the 193-run chase.

Coaching impact Valuable input from Dhoni during a net session Sriram revealed that Dhoni advised Noor to focus on his leg-breaks during a net session. "Even MS had a long chat with him in one of the practice sessions, especially about getting his leg-break going," Sriram said. He added that this advice was instrumental in Noor's performance against KKR as he got more side spin and drop on the ball.

Pitch strategy Importance of deviation Sriram emphasized the importance of getting deviation off the surface for spinners. He said, "I think to be able to get some deviation off the surface is very important." The coach stressed that even on flat wickets, trying to spin the ball can help induce mistakes from batsmen. This strategy was clearly visible in Noor's performance against KKR.

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