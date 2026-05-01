IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan's match-winning knock takes SRH to playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant and match-winning half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026. Thanks to his innings, SRH recovered from early setbacks and chased down 181 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. He was named Player of the Match for scoring 70 off 47 balls. This helped the Orange Army make the playoffs. Here are the key stats.

Rescue Ishan, Klaasen rescue SRH Chasing 181, SRH lost Travis Head quite early. Coming to bat, Ishan shared a 38-run stand for the second wicket with Abhishek Sharma (26). However, Ishan and Klaasen turned the tide with a 75-run stand (41 balls). In the 15th over, Noor Ahmad finally gave CSK a crucial breakthrough in Klaasen. The latter was stumped by Sanju Samson for 47 (26).

Finish Ishan adds finishing touch Despite losing a well-set Klaasen and later Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan handled the pressure well. With due support from Salil Arora, the left-hander added the finishing touch. He hammered Mukesh Choudhary for successive sixes. By the time Ishan fell to Anshul Kamboj, the job was done. The former smashed a 47-ball 70, a knock laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes.

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