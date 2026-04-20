Jofra Archer matches this IPL record of Mohammed Shami: Details

In a stunning display of skill, Rajasthan Royals's pacer Jofra Archer has matched an elite Indian Premier League (IPL) record. During the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Archer dismissed Tim Seifert on his very first delivery of the innings. The wicket was a clean bowled dismissal for a golden duck. With this achievement, he has equaled Mohammed Shami's record of five wickets on the first ball of an IPL innings.

Season stats Three 1st-ball dismissals for Archer in IPL 2026 In IPL 2026 alone, Archer has now taken three first-ball wickets. He had previously dismissed Phil Salt and Abhishek Sharma for golden ducks in matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively. The wicket of Seifert also took Archer's IPL tally to 65 wickets for Rajasthan Royals (RR), making him their joint-second highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history.

Career milestones Archer equals Shami's record Shami has claimed a wicket on the first ball of an IPL innings five times in 125 matches. This is Archer's 58th IPL match and if he takes two more wickets, he will surpass Yuzvendra Chahal to become RR's highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. The England pacer has previously played for Mumbai Indians apart from RR.

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Record breakdown First-balls wickets for Archer in IPL Archer's first-ball wickets in IPL include Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020), Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings, IPL 2025), Phil Salt (Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026), Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026) and Tim Seifert (Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026). Meanwhile, Archer finished his four-over spell with 1/35 as RR failed to defend 155 runs.

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