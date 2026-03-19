Mooney takes over from Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux

John Mooney becomes first Irishman with IPL coaching role: Details

By Parth Dhall 02:21 pm Mar 19, 202602:21 pm

What's the story

Former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney has been appointed as the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. This makes him the first Irish national to join the coaching staff of an IPL franchise. He takes over from Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux, who held the position last season. The 44-year-old earlier represented Ireland in 64 ODIs and 27 T20Is.