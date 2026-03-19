John Mooney becomes first Irishman with IPL coaching role: Details
What's the story
Former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney has been appointed as the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. This makes him the first Irish national to join the coaching staff of an IPL franchise. He takes over from Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux, who held the position last season. The 44-year-old earlier represented Ireland in 64 ODIs and 27 T20Is.
Coaching background
Mooney's extensive coaching experience
Mooney brings a wealth of coaching experience to DC. He was the Afghanistan cricket team's fielding coach from 2018 to 2019. In this period, Afghanistan made their Test debut, taking on hosts India. In 2019, he also worked with the West Indies men's side. He served as a temporary coach for the Ireland women's team earlier last year.
Career highlights
Mooney's playing career and coaching certifications
As a player, Mooney was a left-handed batter and right-arm medium-pacer who represented Ireland in 64 ODIs and 27 T20Is between 2006 and 2015. The former all-rounder bolstered Ireland in three ODI World Cups (2007, 2011, and 2015) and two T20 World Cups (2009 and 2010). After retiring from international cricket in 2015, Mooney completed Level 1, 2, and 3 coaching certifications from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).