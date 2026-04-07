IPL 2026: Out-of-form Jos Buttler confident of bouncing back

Jos Buttler , a key player for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) , has had a rough start to 2026. The England international has struggled with his form this year, averaging just 15.27 in 11 T20Is and maintaining a strike rate of under 125. However, despite these challenges, Buttler is confident that he can turn things around and make significant contributions to his team.

Recent matches Buttler backs himself to come good Buttler's first two games of IPL 2026 weren't the best, scoring 38 off 33 balls against Punjab Kings and 26 off just 14 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals. Despite these numbers, the England international is confident in his game and experience to find his rhythm again. He wants to make match-winning contributions for GT as they aim for their first win of the season.

Mental approach 'Just focusing on myself' In a podcast (For the Love of Cricket), he co-hosts with Stuart Broad, Buttler opened up about his current mindset. He said, "I feel good actually... just focusing on myself, and on my set-up and making sure when the ball is released I am in a good position." He added that he has been in good positions but hasn't converted them into match-winning contributions yet.

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Forward focus 'Every day you start afresh' Buttler emphasized the importance of looking forward rather than dwelling on past successes or failures. He said, "Every day you start on nought and that's kind of where I've been looking at". The England international also spoke about the mental blocks that can come against certain bowlers or venues but is trying to stay away from such thoughts.

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Coaching experience Buttler on working with Matthew Hayden Buttler has also been enjoying his time with GT's new batting coach, Matthew Hayden. He said, "It's been great to lean into his experiences... Getting to experience that has been cool." The England international is looking forward to the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.