Josh Inglis set to join LSG: Check his return date 

Australian cricketer Josh Inglis is set to join his Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Lucknow Super Giants , before their match against Mumbai Indians on May 4, according to ESPNcricinfo. The player was unavailable for the first half due to his wedding in mid-April. Inglis, who married on April 18, will spend a few more days away from cricket before heading to India.

Player profile Inglis's return bolsters LSG Last season, Inglis scored an impressive 278 runs with a strike rate of 162.57 for Punjab Kings. However, he was released from the roster ahead of the 2026 mini-auction. Despite his pre-decided unavailability for the first half, LSG acquired him for ₹8.6 crore in the auction. If Inglis joins the Super Giants on May 4, he could play their last six league-stage games, depending on how they adjust their team composition.

Team dynamics Will Pooran make way for Inglis? Currently, LSG's XI has Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran as the mainstay overseas players. They have been playing with three overseas players. However, Pooran's form has been disappointing as he has tallied only 51 runs in six innings at a strike rate of nearly 80. Meanwhile, seamer Anrich Nortje has left the LSG camp for reasons that remain unconfirmed.

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