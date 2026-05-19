Josh Inglis slams his 2nd half-century of IPL 2026: Stats

Inglis took full advantage of the powerplay overs as he found boundaries for fun. The swashbuckler shared a 109-run opening stand with fellow Australian Mitchell Marsh . The duo's explosive batting helped LSG reach their first 50 runs in just 3.3 overs. Inglis eventually fell to Yash Raj Punja in the ninth over.

Stats

Third IPL fifty for Inglis

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Inglis's third IPL fifty, which took him to 472 runs from 15 matches at 36.30 (SR: 174.81). The batter now has two fifties across four innings this season. His tally reads 194 runs at a tremendous strike rate of 195.95. Overall, in T20 cricket, the Australian has completed 4,223 from 176 matches at 29.95. This was his 22nd fifty (100s: 4).