Josh Inglis slams his 2nd half-century of IPL 2026: Stats
What's the story
Josh Inglis gave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) a flying start against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 64 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian dasher scored a blistering 23-ball half-century to set the tone at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He hit seven fours and three sixes before being dismissed for a quickfire 60 off just 29 balls. Here we look at his stats.
Partnership
A blazing start from Inglis
Inglis took full advantage of the powerplay overs as he found boundaries for fun. The swashbuckler shared a 109-run opening stand with fellow Australian Mitchell Marsh. The duo's explosive batting helped LSG reach their first 50 runs in just 3.3 overs. Inglis eventually fell to Yash Raj Punja in the ninth over.
Stats
Third IPL fifty for Inglis
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Inglis's third IPL fifty, which took him to 472 runs from 15 matches at 36.30 (SR: 174.81). The batter now has two fifties across four innings this season. His tally reads 194 runs at a tremendous strike rate of 195.95. Overall, in T20 cricket, the Australian has completed 4,223 from 176 matches at 29.95. This was his 22nd fifty (100s: 4).