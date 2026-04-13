IPL 2026: Dissecting KKR's misery at MA Chidambaram Stadium

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 heats up, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The much-anticipated match will be played on Tuesday. Notably, KKR, who are at the bottom of the points table, are the only team without a win this season (3 defeats, 1 NR). Here we decode their performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk.

Record 6 wins across 16 games KKR have not really enjoyed operating at CSK's home ground. According to ESPNcricinfo, the three-time champions have claimed just six wins across 16 IPL matches at the Chepauk. Their tally of 10 losses here is the most for a side, other than the Super Kings. 12 of KKR's games at this venue have been against CSK. The Knight Riders managed just four wins in these outings.

Recent numbers Three wins in last four games Though KKR have a terrible record in Chennai, they have done well here lately. The Kolkata-based team has won three of its last four games at this venue. Meanwhile, KKR have breached the 200-run mark just once at the Chepauk, having posted 202/6 against the hosts in 2018. However, the visitors went on to lose this game.

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