IPL 2026: KKR host eliminated MI in must-win clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in a must-win IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The three-time champions have staged a remarkable comeback after a poor start. KKR, who won five of their last six matches, can still make the playoffs with two big wins. They can't afford to lose against MI, who have already been eliminated.

Details Pitch report and conditions Eden Gardens has been a high-scoring venue in the IPL. In the last game here, KKR hammered 247/2 against Gujarat Titans and won by 29 runs. Expect another high-scoring thriller, with dew playing a role in the second innings. As per the norm, seamers will find movement with the new ball. According to AccuWeather, the match could be accompanied by a thunderstorm in Kolkata. With 65% chances of rain, the temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Playoff scenario KKR hope to seal playoff berth KKR, placed eighth with 11 points, depend on other results to favor them. But a victory is non-negotiable at the moment. KKR also require Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) to lose their remaining matches. Currently, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, GT, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs. Five teams, including KKR, can still seal the fourth spot. It remains to be seen if KKR will play the injured Matheesha Pathirana and Varun Chakravarthy.

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Team dynamics Suryakumar Yadav rejoins MI squad On the other hand, MI will continue to test their combination. While Hardik Pandya's availability remains unclear, MI have lost Quinton de Kock and Raj Bawa to injuries. Suryakumar Yadav, who missed the last game due to personal reasons, has rejoined the squad. He is expected to lead in place of the injured Hardik.

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Lineups A look at likely XIIs KKR (Probable XII): Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, and Kartik Tyagi. MI (Probable XII): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Raghu Sharma.

Information Head-to-head record MI and KKR have clashed 36 times in IPL history, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Mumbai-based team firmly dominates this battle, having clinched 25 wins (11 defeats). MI won their IPL 2026 opener against KKR at Wankhede Stadium.

Milestones Key milestones on offer Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah (186) could overtake Piyush Chawla (187) to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Rohit Sharma could become the second batter after Chris Gayle to complete 50 sixes against KKR in the IPL. The former currently has 47 sixes in this regard. Narine could break a tie with R Ashwin (27) to become the second-highest wicket-taker among spinners against KKR in IPL history.