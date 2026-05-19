IPL 2026: Here's why KKR can dominate MI in Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in a do-or-die situation as they prepare to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their penultimate league match of the IPL 2026 season. The game is scheduled for Wednesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. A defeat would mean curtains for KKR's playoff aspirations. Meanwhile, MI are already out of the top-four race. Here we look at why KKR can dominate the upcoming game.

KKR Momentum on KKR's side Despite a rocky start to the season, KKR have won five of their last six matches. While Finn Allen's destruction at the top has headlined the team's resurgence, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh are the other consistent performers in the batting department. The spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy has also put up some noteworthy performances lately. Kartik Tyagi has led their fragile pace-bowling department.

MI MI struggling with injuries While Hardik Pandya's availability remains unclear, MI have lost Quinton de Kock and Raj Bawa to injuries. These unavailabilities have added to MI's woes. Suryakumar Yadav's poor form with the bat has hurt the team big time this season. Jasprit Bumrah's inability to take wickets has also dented their chances. Though MI have put up some fine performances lately, consistency remains an issue for them.

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Line-ups A look at likely XIIs KKR (Probable XII): Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, and Kartik Tyagi. MI (Probable XII): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Raghu Sharma.

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