IPL 2026: These player battles can headline KKR-PBKS clash 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 12th match of IPL 2026. The clash is scheduled for Monday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR are three-time IPL champions but have had a rough start to the season with two back-to-back losses. On the other hand, PBKS have started their campaign with two consecutive wins. Here we look at the player battles that can be on display in the upcoming game.

#1 Finn Allen vs Arshdeep Singh Finn Allen provided KKR with a breezy start in his last outing against SRH, scoring 28 off 7 balls. As the opener can inflict some serious damage in the powerplay, PBKS would want him to trap him early. His battle with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh would be enticing. As per ESPNcricinfo, the aggressive opener has amassed 50 T20 runs against Arshdeep, with his strike rate being a mammoth 208.33. The tally includes one dismissal across four innings.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal vs Ajinkya Rahane KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will have the onus to lead from the front. However, veteran PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has given the batter a hard time in the past. Chahal has dismissed Rahane four times across 10 IPL innings. The batter has scored 46 runs from 45 balls in this duel at an average of 11.50.

Advertisement