IPL 2026 match alert: MI, KKR clash at Wankhede Stadium

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is all set to host the second match of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) . The high-voltage contest will test the five-time champions, who falter in their IPL openers. Like MI, the Knight Riders also boast some big names in their line-up. Here are the key details.

Record A look at head-to-head record MI and KKR have faced each other 35 times in IPL history, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Mumbai-based team firmly dominates this battle, having clinched 24 wins (11 defeats). No other team boasts more IPL wins against the Knight Riders. Across 12 games at Wankhede Stadium, 10 have gone in MI's favor. The Knight Riders have prevailed in the remaining two.

Information Will MI end their losing streak? Not only are MI looking to end a five-year title drought, but they are also hoping to break their losing streak in the opening matches. The last time MI won their IPL opener was in 2012.

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