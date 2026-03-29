IPL 2026 match alert: MI, KKR clash at Wankhede Stadium
What's the story
The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is all set to host the second match of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The high-voltage contest will test the five-time champions, who falter in their IPL openers. Like MI, the Knight Riders also boast some big names in their line-up. Here are the key details.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
MI and KKR have faced each other 35 times in IPL history, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Mumbai-based team firmly dominates this battle, having clinched 24 wins (11 defeats). No other team boasts more IPL wins against the Knight Riders. Across 12 games at Wankhede Stadium, 10 have gone in MI's favor. The Knight Riders have prevailed in the remaining two.
Information
Will MI end their losing streak?
Not only are MI looking to end a five-year title drought, but they are also hoping to break their losing streak in the opening matches. The last time MI won their IPL opener was in 2012.
Performers
SKY, Narine among key performers
Suryakumar Yadav, who has also represented KKR, owns 474 runs against them at 43.09. Sunil Narine has scalped 31 wickets across 26 T20 matches against MI. Notably, 520 of Rinku Singh's IPL runs have come in the last four overs (17-20). His strike rate in this phase reads 197.71. Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 183 IPL wickets at an incredible average of 22.02.