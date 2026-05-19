IPL 2026: MI's Quinton de Kock, Raj Bawa ruled out
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) have lost star batter Quinton de Kock and all-rounder Raj Bawa due to injuries for the remainder of IPL 2026. De Kock suffered a tendon injury in his left wrist before MI's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29. Meanwhile, Bawa sustained a ligament tear in his right thumb while playing against Punjab Kings last week.
Rehabilitation process
MI wish for speedy recovery
In a statement, MI confirmed that both de Kock and Bawa will continue their rehabilitation at home. The MI medical team will provide support and guidance to help them return to play as soon as possible. The franchise also wished for their speedy recovery and promised to announce replacements as per IPL guidelines.
Player performance
De Kock and Bawa in IPL 2026
Both de Kock and Bawa played three matches each for MI in IPL 2026. De Kock's first appearance was against PBKS on April 16, where he scored a brilliant 112*. However, he could only manage scores of 13 and 7 in his next two innings. On the other hand, Bawa managed to score just 16 runs in his only innings while taking two wickets in the season.
Team status
MI's position in IPL 2026
Five-time champions MI were among the first sides to be knocked out of the IPL 2026 playoff race. After winning their opener, MI's campaign went south. They will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens before concluding their season with a home game against Rajasthan Royals . Apart from de Kock and Bawa, MI are also missing skipper Hardik Pandya at the moment. Suryakumar Yadav also missed the last game due to personal reasons.