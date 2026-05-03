IPL 2026, MI vs LSG: Key player matchups
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 47 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The fixture is at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on May 4, starting 7:30pm IST. While MI sit ninth with just two wins in nine games, the Super Giants are at the bottom. Have a look at the riveting player matchups.
#1
Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah
One of the most lop-sided battles in this match will be between Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. According to ESPNcricinfo, the premier MI pacer has dismissed Pant seven times in 14 T20 innings. And the LSG batter has an average of 7.85 and a strike rate of 119.56 in this battle. His tally includes 4 fours and 3 sixes.
#2
Hardik Pandya vs Mohammed Shami
Hardik Pandya's rough patch, both as a captain and player, continues in the ongoing IPL season. He owns just 146 runs from eight games. The MI skipper, while batting, will face a fired-up Mohammed Shami. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian seamer has dismissed his compatriot thrice in seven T20 innings. However, Hardik's strike rate in this battle is 180.
#3
Mitchell Marsh vs Trent Boult
LSG opener Mitchell Marsh will face the Trent Boult challenge early on. One of the most successful bowlers in the Powerplay, Boult will aim to make early inroads, especially at Wankhede Stadium's batting-friendly track. The left-arm seamer has dismissed Marsh once in nine T20 innings. However, the Aussie all-rounder has an edge with a strike rate of 142.