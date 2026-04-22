IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to return for CSK against MI?

Confirmation

Ashwin spills the beans on Dhoni's fitness

Ashwin, in the video, said, "I've never seen Dhoni keeping in the nets before-never in my life. Today he was keeping, which means he is going to take the wicket-keeping gloves." He added that Sanju might have to play an outfield role or come in as an impact player. "And I'm 100% sure that he will play tomorrow (day after). I've heard that he is fit and good to go," Ashwin said.