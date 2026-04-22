IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to return for CSK against MI?
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could welcome back MS Dhoni in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter against Mumbai Indians. The arch-rivals will lock horns on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium. Former CSK all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, highlighted that Dhoni was recently spotted keeping in the CSK nets. The latter hasn't played this season due to a calf injury. If he plays against MI, Sanju Samson will feature as an outfielder.
Confirmation
Ashwin spills the beans on Dhoni's fitness
Ashwin, in the video, said, "I've never seen Dhoni keeping in the nets before-never in my life. Today he was keeping, which means he is going to take the wicket-keeping gloves." He added that Sanju might have to play an outfield role or come in as an impact player. "And I'm 100% sure that he will play tomorrow (day after). I've heard that he is fit and good to go," Ashwin said.
Preparation
Dhoni spotted in nets ahead of IPL match
Dhoni was recently seen practicing batting and wicket-keeping in the CSK nets. He looked relaxed before his batting session and even faced overseas pacers, Matt Henry and Jamie Overton. There were no visible signs of any calf problem, confirming Ashwin's statement about his fitness. The Super Kings have been dealing with several injury concerns over the last week, including pacer Khaleel Ahmed and batsman Ayush Mhatre, who are out for the season.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Dhoni behind the stumps
Rule No. 1: Don’t step out when Thala’s behind the stumps— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026
Rule No. 2: Read Rule No. 1 again 😂💪#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/mPYUIb3yuW