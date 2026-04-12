IPL 2026: Nitish Rana fined for confronting 4th umpire 

Delhi Capitals batsman Nitish Rana has been fined 25% of his match fee and given a demerit point for an argument with the fourth umpire during their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings . The incident occurred in the 19th over when on-field umpires refused Tristan Stubbs's request to change his wet gloves due to perspiration in Chennai. CSK went on to win the game, having defended 212. DC were bowled out for 189.

Heated exchange Rana confronted the 4th umpire After Stubbs was dismissed, a frustrated Rana confronted the fourth umpire. The IPL later issued a statement saying, "Nitish Rana, batter, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated 1 demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players." The statement further clarified that Rana had breached Article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct pertaining to "use of an audible obscenity during a match."

Admission of guilt Rana accepted the match referee's sanction Rana has admitted to his offense and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. This incident highlights the importance of maintaining decorum on the field during high-stakes tournaments like IPL. Notably, Rana was not a part of DC's XI for the CSK fixture. Though he was named among the Impact Subs, DC went with Ashutosh Sharma as their Impact Player.

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