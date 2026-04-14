IPL 2026: Pat Cummins set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins is set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. According to Cricbuzz, the SRH skipper (regular) will likely return on April 17 after a fitness test in Australia. The test will determine his availability for SRH's next match on April 18, potentially boosting their pace attack.

Injury update Cummins's injury concerns Cummins has been recovering from a back injury since July last year, which kept him out of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. His only appearance since then was an Ashes Test in December. The prolonged absence has raised concerns for both the national team and franchise. The sides have been missing his expertise in the pace attack and the leadership role.

Test details Fitness test on Wednesday Cummins will take the fitness test on Wednesday, according to a Cricbuzz report. If he passes, there is hope within the franchise that he could start bowling for the Orange Army in IPL 2026. The pacer initially joined the SRH squad on March 27 ahead of their opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, he flew back home for final scans.

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Return prospects Hopes for Cummins to return Before the season started, Cummins had expressed hope to play the "second half" if all went well. He said, "I'm back bowling. I'm bowling basically every third day at the moment. We've mapped out a plan to get me right by the middle of the tournament." The news comes as a boost for SRH, which has recently discovered two domestic players who have strengthened their bowling attack.

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