Pat Cummins completes 200 T20 wickets with three-fer versus CSK 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins put on a spectacular show in a must-win 2026 Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He claimed three crucial wickets, including that of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Kartik Sharma. This stellar performance gave SRH a strong upper hand in the contest. With his final strike, Cummins also brought up 200 T20 wickets. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Wicket haul Cummins gets the big fishes After opting to bat first, CSK's openers Samson and Gaikwad started off well. However, their innings was cut short by Cummins who dismissed Samson for 27 runs in the third over. The SRH captain bowled a length delivery outside off, which induced a thick outside edge from Samson. Ishan Kishan took an easy catch behind the wickets to give SRH their first breakthrough.

Mid-innings collapse Two more wickets for the SRH captain Cummins struck again in the 10th over, this time dismissing Kartik Sharma for 32 runs. The batter, who looked in fine touch, hit a wide short delivery straight to a man stationed at sweeper cover. This dismissal was soon followed by that of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who looked rusty during his 15-run stay. With these wickets, CSK found themselves in deep trouble at four down for just 100 runs on the board in 11.3 overs.

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Stats A look at Cummins's numbers Cummins claimed 3/28 across four overs against CSK. This spell took his IPL 2026 tally to eight wickets from six games at a fine economy of 8.15, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, the SRH skipper missed the first half of the league due to fitness issues. Overall, the Australian pacer has claimed 87 wickets from 78 IPL matches (ER: 8.73). He has recorded 10 wickets across as many outings against CSK. His economy in this regard is 8.72.

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