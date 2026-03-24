IPL 2026: PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting sends strong message

Like every other franchise, Punjab Kings' preparations for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) season are in full swing. Upon joining the camp, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting has sent a strong message to his players, asking them to focus on the process. PBKS, last year's runners-up, will kick off their IPL 2026 season against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on March 31.

Coach's message Get physically, technically, and mentally ready: Ponting During a training session, Ponting stressed the importance of getting physically, technically, and mentally ready for the first game. According to a PBKS press release, he said, "This is training, this is preparation. This is about getting ourselves physically, technically, and mentally right for that first game on the 31st." Ponting also reminded his players to think back on their contributions from last year that made them a strong team.

Acceptance Mistakes part of game: Ponting Ponting also accepted that mistakes are inevitable during the season, even from him. However, he stressed on sticking to the game plan. "You will all make mistakes, you will drop a catch, you will play bad shots, you will bowl a bad over. But as long as you are sticking to what you know and what your game plan is, if you make a mistake, doing that in my eyes is not a mistake," added Ponting.

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Information Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS squad PBKS squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Connolly, Connolly, Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

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