IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Key player matchups

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in pursuit of ending their losing streak in IPL 2026. Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium will host the season's 58th match on May 14. PBKS, who had an unbeaten streak of seven matches, have now lost four consecutive games. And MI have been knocked out of the playoff race. Here are the key player matchups.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Arshdeep Singh Rohit Sharma missed MI's previous fixture against PBKS this season due to a hamstring injury. The impending clash will see him face Arshdeep Singh, who will get movement off the pitch in Dharamsala. Moreover, Rohit often gets trapped by left-arm seamers early on. As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep has dismissed Rohit once in seven T20 innings. The latter strikes at just 115.38 in this battle.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav vs Arshdeep Suryakumar Yadav has been in a downward spiral with the bat. In the last encounter against PBKS, he fell to Arshdeep for a golden duck. Expect the left-arm seamer to dominate SKY in Dharamsala as well. As of now, Arshdeep has dismissed Suryakumar thrice in eight T20 innings. And the MI batter has a strike rate of 116.66 in this key battle.

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